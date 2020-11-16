type here...
Another woman comes out to voice that Maame Yeboah Asiedu destroyed her marriage

By Mr. Tabernacle
It seems we are headed for an interesting turn of events in the wake of Funny Face and Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s ‘marriage collapsing and pimping saga’ as an unidentified woman has joined in with fresh expose.

READ ALSO: Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a pimp; she destroyed my relationship with my twins’ mother-Funny Face

This unknown woman has added his voice to the trending issue with her also disclosing her encounter with Maame Yeboah Asiedu when she went to her for counselling on her then failing marriage.

According to the woman, Media Personality and Marriage Counsellor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu almost led her to divorce her husband.

READ ALSO; Maame Yeboah Asiedu reacts to Funny Face’s claims that she collapsed his marriage

Just as Funny Face’s issue, the woman stated that Maame Yeboah told her God says she should leave her husband but she never heeded to it, as she thought smart and acted fast to save the marriage.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Now to the shocker, the yet to be identified woman who made this known to the public through an Instagram blogger, Those Called Celebs revealed that Maame Yeboah maltreats her husband.

Well, I know you are as a shock as I’m and may be tempted not to believe this information is coming from someone. Take your time and read the full text of the woman’s narration below;

The woman’s claims come after Funny Face very irked in a video alleged that Maame Yeboah Asiedu is the person who destroyed his relationship with his twins’ mother, Venessa.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

READ ALSO: Funny Face threatens suicide over baby mama drama

Source:GHPAGE

