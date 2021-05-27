type here...
GhPageNewsAnsu Gyeabour reacts to Kennedy Agyapong's allegations
News

Ansu Gyeabour reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations

By Qwame Benedict
Ansu Gyeabour-Kennedy-Agyapong-Ahmed-Suale
- Advertisement -

Ansu Gyeabour the man who has been named by maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong as the person who murdered late investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien-Suale has reacted.

According to the alleged killer, he never knew Ahmed talk more about having a personal issue with him to the extent of killing him.

Social media got flooded with photos of the said killer after Hon. Kennedy Agyapong during an interview in the states mentioned Ansu Gyeabour.

In a video shared on social media, the Ansu Gyaebour whose images have been shared questioned why people didn’t do due diligence before posting his photos.

He in his live video mentioned that he had an issue with the Ghana police last year and believed that it was because of that issue that is why people shared his photos.

Ansu Gyeabour mentioned that even with that case the police are about to bring out a statement to exonerate him of any wrongdoing.

Mr. Gyeabour disclosed that he is in the oil and gas sector and has no links or whatever with the late investigative journalist.

He went on to say question why the first people to circulate his photos after typing Ansu Gyeabour didn’t use the photos of the judge who is also known by that name.

On the allegation from the Kennedy Agyapong that the killer is based in Kumasi, Ansu made it clear that he attended school in Kumasi around 2005/2006 but the longest he stays in that region is either a week or two.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He accused Ghanaians of being wicked and always trying to bring people down just because they feel those people are making a huge impact.

He further threatened to take action against the media houses and people on social media who tagged him as the killer without first verifying the comments made by Kennedy Agyapong.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, May 27, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
3.2mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News