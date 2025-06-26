Antwiwaa’s mother has spoken for the first time following the tragic demise of the 2-year-old TikTok sensation

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the mourning mother disclosed that her daughter succumbed to a short illness.

According to her, during the terrible illness, Antiwaa lost her appetite and wasn’t able to eat.

However, despite various scans and tests, the doctors found nothing wrong with her.

Initially, she assumed it was a mild sickness, not knowing it was going to later claim her daughter’s life.

