Any fool can go to court- Okatakyie Afrifa reacts to Sammy Gyamfi’s lawsuit

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has finally reacted to Sammy Gyamfi’s lawsuit against Afia Schwar.

The controversial media personality, speaking during the recent episode of his “For The Records” show, backed the once-upon-a-time media personality.

Okatakyie who many know to be an NPP sympathizer has said that he sees nothing wrong with Afia Schwar hurling insults and making wild allegations against Sammy Gyamfi.

He noted that, if there is anyone to be sued, it is Sammy Gyamfi, recounting how the politician before the 2024 general election tarnished the reputation of former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Okatakyie asked Afia Schwar to hurl more insults at Sammy Gyanfi and other NDC bigwigs as he stated that it is a revenge.

Quoting Asiedu Nketia, Okatakyie Afrifa said that any fool could go to court.