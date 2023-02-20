A diasporan-based woman has caused a frenzy on social media following a controversial video of her expressing her description of an ‘ashawo’

The young lady of Nigerian origin, who is obviously a vociferous content creator, set the internet on fire after she said in the trending clip that any lady who asks her boyfriend for money is an ashawo.

According to her, most ladies feel entitled to their boyfriend’s money and that’s why they want to date financially stable men and not struggling young men who are trying to get out of the trenches.

Speaking in the video, she said she cannot fathom why some ladies expect to derive sexual pleasure from a man and also collect money from them after the enjoyment.

In the latter part of the video, the woman insisted that in this age and time, a woman who hopes to depend on a man 100% for her finances is nothing but an ashawo and should find her way to Italy where she can be paid for such services.

Watch the video below to know more…

The video has been circulated extensively and has elicited mixed feelings among social media users.

While some tend to agree with her loathe, many hold divergent views to share.

jehni_coco – Na only 2 of her type remain, guys protect her biko?

She spoke the truth sha… the responsibility shouldn’t be on only the man Abeg… especially those nails and transport money!!! Those are stuffs that he’ll volunteer to do… Putting a price on yourself all in the name of “I know my worth” makes you an ashi sissy

It’s all love don’t come for me

nazstudiosng – If I gotta pay you to be my friend, it’s not worth it. Na the problem wey I get with babes be that. A young promising young man with charisma and confidence makes no sense to them anymore. U God plan date, pay for date still carry her return fare for pocket she go still expect make you pay her. Its fucked

neena.kalu – Ladies wake tf up!!!

Stop waiting for a man to do shit for you

It’s more fun when you do stuff for yourself too



finest_kida – ??? Truth tho , Responsible ladies are not that demanding.. dey are more concerned about how you treat them

