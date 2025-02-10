type here...
Entertainment

Any Man Who Borrows Money To Marry Does Not Have Sense- Kankam Boadu

By Mzta Churchill

Renowned Ghanaian sport presenter, Bright Kankam Boadu has fired shots at some Ghanaian men.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the radio personality stated that it makes no sense for a man to borrow money for a wedding.

He claims any man who borrows money to marry does not have sense.

According to him, the moment a man borrows money to marry, that marriage suffers a lot.

He claims that such marriages, begin with debt so it becomes extremely difficult for the marriage to be financially stable.

