Any Man Who Sleeps With Vim Lady Will Be Cursed Forever- Opambour

Ghanaian media personality, Vim Lady is currently facing the wrath of the controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet One.

Vim Lady stepped on the leg of Prophet One, and just like he does to anyone who messes up with him, the man of God has cursed the media personality.

The man of God is seen in a viral video raining curses on Vim lady for insulting him for no reason, according to him.

Prophet One noted in the video that he has done no harm to be insulted by Vim Lady, hence, has no option but to curse her.

The nation Prophet, as he is affectionately called did not curse only Vim Lady, but any man who has plans of sleeping with her, as he disclosed in the video that such men would be cursed as well.