Celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer, Diana Asamoah has said in an interview that any pastor who stands and opposes the recent exposé by Kennedy Agyapong is fake.

Speaking on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM’s AfroJoint programme with host Fiifi Pratt explained her point that the Assin Central’s MP should be applauded for leading such a bold-hearted crusade against some men of God who are destroying Christianity.

According to the seasoned gospel singer, she’s in full support of the fight against greedy and opportunistic pastors who take the slightest advantage of their congregants to enrich themselves neglecting God’s work.

She affirmed that any pastor who rises against Kennedy’s expose is obviously not from God and deserves to be exposed too.

The Honorable Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has solely taken up the heavy and deadly mantle to expose the bad and evil deeds of pastors to the public

Since he started, a lot of people especially pastors have opposed him through diverse means. But very determined he has not lost a guard, he is still on to bring more.

His exposé has seen the likes of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie and host of others exposed.