It has been weeks since the sudden and shocking demise of Grace Boadu the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic but the circumstances and rumours surrounding her death are not ending anytime soon.

In a new update, Prophet Azuka has issued a warning to the family of the late herbal doctor against staying in the deceased house.

According to him, the mysterious death of Grace Boadu is spiritual and the spirit which supposedly took her life is still lurking around the house waiting for its next victim.

He went on to say that the riches of Grace Boadu were acquired with the help of a spirit but she wanted to take the spirit for a fool and this led to the spirit taking her life.

Watch the video below: