Anyone who lives in Ashanti Region and votes for NDC is a nation wrecker – NAPO

The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has made a passionate appeal to residents of the Ashanti Region.

By ing them to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a rally in the Manhyia South constituency, Dr Prempeh emphasized the critical role the Ashanti Region plays in the party’s quest to retain power.

He noted that a strong turnout from the region, traditionally an NPP stronghold, is essential for the party’s success in the election.

In his address, NAPO did not mince words about the political stakes.

He stated, “I am telling you, if you live in the Ashanti Region and you vote for the NDC, you are a nation wrecker.”

His remarks have since sparked a hot debate amongst Ghanaians on social media with some interpreting them as a direct challenge to opposition supporters in the region to reconsider their political choices.

Netizens Reactions…

@John Kultse – This is the time for the Ashanti Region to show Ghanaians and tell Npp that enough is enough for their insults just like Volta region take do NDC in 2016. First he said all the need is tshirt and now he’s saying you folks are nation wreckers

@Niipronko – We all know ok wait some of us know why the NPP majority Ashantis dislike NDC. It all stems from the PNDC law Rawlings enacted preventing the Wofa ase3fo) from claiming the properties of their late uncles. NPP is now just based on tribalism. We will see you lot Dec 7

@senyonino – I swear this vice presidential candidate has exposed Napo ohhhh… Akoa no saa ?ny3 correct bia saa ohh

@NanaK_Baidoo – It’s just a surprise to those who don’t know him. Truth is that’s how they’ve been campaigning in Kumasi for so many years. Shameless people. If you reciprocated the love Ashanti showed you during the elections, you wouldn’t even have to talk and they’d vote for you again in 2024