Anyone who supports Agradaa or goes to her church is an animal- Nana Yeboah

Kumawood actor and comedian, Nana Yeboah has launched a scathing attack against Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Tupac.

Nana Yeboah made an appearance on Gh Page’s Rash hour and did not spare the fetish priestess turned Evangelist.

Even though she is now a woman of God, Nana Yeboah stated that she still believes Nana Agradaa is a fetish priestess who is a scammer and not a woman of God.

Nana Yeboah disclosed that despite Nana Agradaa owning a church, she is still in the scamming business.

Nana Yeboah did not spare the church members of Nana Agradaa as well as those that support the self acclaimed woman of God.

According to Nana Yeboah, anyone that supports Nana Agradaa, or goes to her church is an animal.

When the host asked him to eat his words and retract the statement, Nana Yeboah stated that he meant whatever he said, adding that it was nothing but the truth, hence, speaking the truth is likely to put Nana Agradaa into fetters.