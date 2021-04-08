type here...
We can’t do anything about juju advertisement on TV – NMC

By Mr. Tabernacle
Yaw-Boadu-Ayeboafoh
Yaw-Boadu-Ayeboafoh
In the wake of the call on the ban and removal of unnecessary and juju (money-making) advertisement from the screens, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the Chairman of the National Media Commission has dropped a bombshell.

According to him, whiles speaking on Asaase Radio’s The Big Bulletin hosted by Beatrice Adu, he and his firm can’t do anything about money-making(juju) content on television when it comes to regulating or controlling it.

Mr Boadu stressed in his submission that until the broadcasting bill is passed the National Media Commission-NMC cannot regulate content on the screens.

“We can’t do anything… it would have to go through Parliament. Parliament has been sitting on the Broadcasting Bill since 1993,”

So, for MPs to be accusing us, saying NMC is reneging, when did they pass the law to say NMC is not implementing or enforcing? In the absence of a broadcasting law it becomes very difficult for us to regulate.” He asserted.

