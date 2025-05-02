type here...
Entertainment

Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

By Mzta Churchill
Ghanaian teacher sitting on Lawson FM

A Ghanaian teacher has disclosed how her husband gets her pregnancy terminated for reasons she still doesn’t understand.

READ ALSO: I cannot see anything & I struggle every night when everyone sleeps- Pinamang cries

Speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem, the woman disclosed that she had lost numerous children because of the wickedness of her husband.

According to her, anytime she gets pregnant and her husband sleeps with her, she loses the baby.

She noted that it had happened so many times that it got to a time when she needed to find out what caused the termination of the pregnancy.

After seeking help from medical experts, the teacher stated that she was told her husband should be blamed for her losing her babies.

She claims she was told anytime she gets pregnant, the husband takes drugs before he sleeps with her, making her lose the baby after the sexual intercourse.

READ ALSO: Dennis Boafo (Don D) CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA donates to Ho Leprosarium

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, she shockingly revealed how her husband changes ladies like he does to his underwear.

The aged teacher disclosed that her husband knows almost all the Ashawo joints in Ghana and has brought over 30 women to their matrimonial bed so far.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I cannot see anything & I struggle every night when everyone sleeps- Pinamang cries

Dennis Boafo (Don D) CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA donates to Ho Leprosarium

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, May 2, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

“I want to end it all” – Kofi speaks

Kofi
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways