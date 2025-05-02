Anytime I get pregnant, my husband sleeps with me and I lose the child- woman cries out

A Ghanaian teacher has disclosed how her husband gets her pregnancy terminated for reasons she still doesn’t understand.

Speaking with MFK on Lawson Afisem, the woman disclosed that she had lost numerous children because of the wickedness of her husband.

According to her, anytime she gets pregnant and her husband sleeps with her, she loses the baby.

She noted that it had happened so many times that it got to a time when she needed to find out what caused the termination of the pregnancy.

After seeking help from medical experts, the teacher stated that she was told her husband should be blamed for her losing her babies.

She claims she was told anytime she gets pregnant, the husband takes drugs before he sleeps with her, making her lose the baby after the sexual intercourse.

Meanwhile, she shockingly revealed how her husband changes ladies like he does to his underwear.

The aged teacher disclosed that her husband knows almost all the Ashawo joints in Ghana and has brought over 30 women to their matrimonial bed so far.