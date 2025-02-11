Anywhere You See Me Call Me CR7- Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has stated that he has gotten a new pseudonym, hence, people should refer to him by that.

The actor took to his official social media accounts to announce that he will be welcoming a new baby soon.

According to him, his second wife, Judy Austin, is heavily pregnant and will be delivering very soon.

He asked all and sundry to rejoice with him since he is in a state of gay.

He added that from today forward, all and sundry should be calling him CR7 because that is his new pseudonym.