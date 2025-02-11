type here...
Entertainment

Anywhere You See Me Call Me CR7- Yul Edochie

By Mzta Churchill

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has stated that he has gotten a new pseudonym, hence, people should refer to him by that.

The actor took to his official social media accounts to announce that he will be welcoming a new baby soon.

According to him, his second wife, Judy Austin, is heavily pregnant and will be delivering very soon.

He asked all and sundry to rejoice with him since he is in a state of gay.

He added that from today forward, all and sundry should be calling him CR7 because that is his new pseudonym.

- GhPage
- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

No Work In Ghana Pays More Than Charcoal Business- Charcoal Seller Reveals

Baby Trump Is Coming- Yul Edochie Reveals He Will Name His New Child After American President

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
33.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways