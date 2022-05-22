type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAowin: Angry NPP supporters burn down party office
News

Aowin: Angry NPP supporters burn down party office

By Albert
Aowin: Angry NPP supporters burn down party office
- Advertisement -

Disgruntled supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region’s Aowin Constituency have set fire to the party’s office over the National Executive Council’s (NEC) decision to rerun the previous elections.

Their protests are in response to the Council’s attempts to rerun the constituency elections due to alleged anomalies in the process.

However, supporters who are angry over the decision say they will fight any attempt to reschedule the elections.

People from other constituencies were rather included in the registration to participate in the exercise, according to the offending delegates.

They further claimed that some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members were inserted to boost the chances of some candidates.

Meanwhile, Party delegates expressed their unhappiness with the development.

They also accused several top Party leaders of rigging the election process to benefit their candidates.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 22, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.1 ° F
    78.1 °
    78.1 °
    80 %
    2.1mph
    100 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News