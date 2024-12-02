Apae Live Reacts To Okatakyie Afrifa Insulting Him

Ghanaian man of God, known in the Ghanaian fraternity as Apae Live has responded to Okatakyie Afrifa after the latter fired a shot at him.

In his heated beef with Opambour, Okatakyie Afrifa did not spare Apae Live, as he subtly fired shots at him.

Okatakyie Afrifa in a response to Opambour stated that the man of God should humble himself and desist from his act of cursing people.

According to him, if not for anything at all, Opambour should consider the fact that such an evil bedeviling act was started by Apae Live, but today, he is nowhere to be found.

Responding to Okatakyie Afrifa, Apae Live has said that there is no iota of truth in Okatakyie’s statement.

Speaking during an interview with Rashard on Gh Page, Apae Live stated that he never cursed or denigrated anyone, and neither has his time passed.

He stated that if Ghanaians hardly hear from him, it is because of the emergence of social media, which he was unable to adapt.

He stated that he believes that Okatakyie said that because of how big the Apae Live brand is so that, if possible, he could also get the listening ear.