Apam drowning: gods demand 1 cow, 12 fowls and 33 tubers of yam

By Qwame Benedict
Apam drowning
The gods of Apam has asked its people to bring a cow, 12 fowls and 33 tubers of yam to pacify them to avert another incident in the community.

According to the chiefs of Gomoa Akyempim, they have started performing rituals to the gods to help them retrive the remaining of the bodies who drowned in the sea weeks ago.

They revealed that the items being requested by the gods are going to help them get the bodies of the children who drowned and yet to be found.

The town of Apam was thrown into a state of mourning after some children believed to be over 20 went to the beach to have fun but ended up drowning.

The chief priests and priestesses of the area revealed during preparation to bury the kids that they were done consulting the gods on what to do and they demanded
1 fat cow, 3 sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam and 3 cartons of schnapps.

Queen mother of the area Nana Essel Botwe who also spoke revealed that the consultation with the gods indicated that they have offended the gods and needs to be pacified.

She stressed that the essence of this pacification though some Christians would not agree and understand however, they believe in their customs and traditions.

“We did this rituals to prevent such disasters from happening a second time” said the queen mother.

“Somankwa hene” of the Gomoah Akyempim traditional area, Nana Okofo Annan speaking to the media said, the traditional council will issue a ban on swimming in the sea for people below the age of 18.

Source:Ghpage

