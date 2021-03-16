- Advertisement -

The Apam community is till in tears following the drowning of some children in the township some two weeks ago.

Reports from the town suggested that the children numbering of about 20 had gone to the sea to swim but unfortunately ended up getting drowned.

According to them, the children didn’t use the known route to the sea by everyone but rather used another route that was closer to the Apam river when means people staying around couldn’t have seen them and stopped them.

Fast forward, the community has been able to retrive some bodies from the sea and finally laid them to rest today.

The burial attracted a lot of cries from the people in the community.

Watch the video below:

In other news, the fetish priest and priestess in the area have revealed that the gods of the town are demanding for 1 fat cow, 13 fowls and 33 tubers of yam to help avert future disaster and also help retieve the other bodies in the sea.

According to them, the gods are angry and are requesting this items to help in cleansing the town as well as, appeasing the god of the land.