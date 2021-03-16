type here...
GhPage News Apam: Tears flows as children who drowned are laid to rest
News

Apam: Tears flows as children who drowned are laid to rest

By Qwame Benedict
Apam: Tears flows as children who drowned are laid to rest
Apam drowning
- Advertisement -

The Apam community is till in tears following the drowning of some children in the township some two weeks ago.

Reports from the town suggested that the children numbering of about 20 had gone to the sea to swim but unfortunately ended up getting drowned.

According to them, the children didn’t use the known route to the sea by everyone but rather used another route that was closer to the Apam river when means people staying around couldn’t have seen them and stopped them.

Fast forward, the community has been able to retrive some bodies from the sea and finally laid them to rest today.

The burial attracted a lot of cries from the people in the community.

Watch the video below:

In other news, the fetish priest and priestess in the area have revealed that the gods of the town are demanding for 1 fat cow, 13 fowls and 33 tubers of yam to help avert future disaster and also help retieve the other bodies in the sea.

According to them, the gods are angry and are requesting this items to help in cleansing the town as well as, appeasing the god of the land.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
62 %
5.4mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News