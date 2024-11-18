Apart From Opambour There Is No Prophet In Ghana- Sofo Chief

Opambour’s boy, Sofo Chief has replied to Okatakyie Afrifa’s claims that Opambour is not as powerful as he claims to be.

In a viral video flying across social media platforms, Osofo Chief insisted that Opambour does not bluff, he is a very powerful man of God.

He claims apart from Opambour, there is no other Prophet in Ghana, subtly labeling the other prophets as fake.

Meanwhile, he revealed that he has on several occasions tried to reach out to Okatakyie Afrifa through Dr. Kweku Oteng but all to no avail.

According to him, he has sent him numerous messages and called him severally but the business mogul is yet to revert to his messages or respond to his calls.