GhPageEntertainmentApart From Opambour There Is No Prophet In Ghana- Sofo Chief
Entertainment

Apart From Opambour There Is No Prophet In Ghana- Sofo Chief

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Opambour’s boy, Sofo Chief has replied to Okatakyie Afrifa’s claims that Opambour is not as powerful as he claims to be.

In a viral video flying across social media platforms, Osofo Chief insisted that Opambour does not bluff, he is a very powerful man of God.

He claims apart from Opambour, there is no other Prophet in Ghana, subtly labeling the other prophets as fake.

Meanwhile, he revealed that he has on several occasions tried to reach out to Okatakyie Afrifa through Dr. Kweku Oteng but all to no avail.

According to him, he has sent him numerous messages and called him severally but the business mogul is yet to revert to his messages or respond to his calls.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 18, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
1.3mph
40 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways