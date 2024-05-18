The lawyers for media personality Kwasi Aboagye have written to Afia Schwarzenegger to retract her statement and apologize for defaming their client or face legal action.

According to them, Afia Schwarzenegger who is seen as a controversial figure in the country has seven days to heed their demands or face the consequences that follow.

It explained that Afia Schwarzenegger has for a long time been making defamatory statements against their client but he never responded or gave her that attention.

The letter disclosed that the radio presenter can soak in all the insults from Afia Schwarzenegger but for her to spread lies about him having intercourse with minors and cheating on his wife isn’t something he would want to let slide.

Therefore they are seeking an apology, retraction and the removal of all audiovisual recordings of all the derogatory statements she made about him recently from the internet.

Read the letter below: