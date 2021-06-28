- Advertisement -

A board member of 3Music Awards, Ezekiel Tetteh has demanded an apology from organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) following a comment made by one of its board members he deems as disrespectful.

Nii Ayitey Hammond, the Board Chairman of VGMA, threw subtle shade at the organizers of 3Music Awards after the 22nd VGMA was concluded on Saturday, June 27, 2021.

“The difference between a live music awards and a music video award #VGMA22,” he wrote.

On the back of this post, an unhappy Ezekiel called out Nii Ayite t0 apologise to organisers of 3Music Awards or else they will hit back.

In a post sighted by GhPage.com, he emphasised that they “will not tolerate any disrespect from a board member of VGMA.”

Ezekiel Tetteh shared a snapshot of Nii Ayitey Hammond’s comment and replied: “Kwesi-Newton Gayina, Nii Ayite Hammond, George Quaye this is how it all started… and we will join in nicely.. or advice Nii to come and apologize, cos we will not tolerate any disrespect from a board member of vgma. This is not the first time he is doing this.”