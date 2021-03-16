type here...
News

Apologize to us or face our wrath – Volta chiefs threaten book publishers

By Qwame Benedict
Ewe history
The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has issued a press statement asking some book publishers to apologize to the region or face their wrath.

For some weeks now, there have been photos circulating on social media of some text books publications that talks ill about Ewes and the region.

According to the statement issued by the house, they described the content of the book as disgraceful and distasteful and as such should be withdrawn from the public and from the schools.

“We therefore unreservedly condemn this singular demonstration of tribal bigotry and prejudice and call on those responsible for the offensive publication, to withdraw the same from circulation and to destroy every part of the offending material.”

“We further demand an unqualified apology from the authors and publishers of this base material to be rendered to all Ewe speaking citizens of Ghana. In addition, we urge other ethnic groups in this country, to condemn such divisive publications which only serve as a recipe for chaos and disunity” a portion from the statement read.

Read the full statment below:

