Apostle Kwadwo Safo is a god, he controls the rainbow – Osebo (Video)

Ghanaian fashion ‘god’ and brand influencer, Richard Brown alias Osebo the Zaraman has sparked a big controversy on social media once again following a comment he passed in the latest interview.

According to Osebo the Zaraman, the founder and leader of Kristo Asafo Ministry, Apostle Kwadwo Safo is not a normal human being rather he’s a god who possesses powers and controls the rainbow.

As a genuine follower of the Kristo Asafo Faith, Osebo made it known in all audacity that his animadversions about Apostle Kwadwo are not surprising since the hags and other spiritual persons can attest to.

“Apostle Kwadwo Safo is a god, not a pastor. Even pastors, witches and other spiritualists are aware of what I’m saying and they know it as the truth. He controls the rainbow…”

Giving reasons to buttress his disputable claims, Nana Aba’s baby daddy cited a precedent where he was jailed for 9months 10 days in Italy in 2019.

He revealed that whilst in prison he had a dream where Apostle Safo told him to move out from the penitentiary and go home, truly, after the dream he was released and his case was dismissed from the court.

Watch the video below;