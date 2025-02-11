Apostle Solomon Oduro divorced Counsellor Charlotte Oduro for another woman – Lady claims

A social media user has alleged that Apostle Solomon Oduro ended his marriage with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro because he has a new woman in his life.

Following the couple’s publicized divorce, the woman claimed that the official press statement was merely a tactic to tarnish Counsellor Charlotte’s image.

According to her, the real reason behind the split was Apostle Oduro’s involvement with another lady.

As expected, such high-profile separations attract speculation and mixed reactions from the public. While some believe the claim, others argue that people should respect the couple’s privacy.

Neither Apostle Solomon Oduro nor Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has responded to these allegations, leaving the truth behind their divorce open to debate.