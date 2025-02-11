type here...
News

Apostle Solomon Oduro divorced Counsellor Charlotte Oduro for another woman – Lady claims

By Kwasi Asamoah
Rev. Charlotte Oduro and ex-husband

A social media user has alleged that Apostle Solomon Oduro ended his marriage with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro because he has a new woman in his life.

Following the couple’s publicized divorce, the woman claimed that the official press statement was merely a tactic to tarnish Counsellor Charlotte’s image.

According to her, the real reason behind the split was Apostle Oduro’s involvement with another lady.

As expected, such high-profile separations attract speculation and mixed reactions from the public. While some believe the claim, others argue that people should respect the couple’s privacy.

Neither Apostle Solomon Oduro nor Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has responded to these allegations, leaving the truth behind their divorce open to debate.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Most Ghanaian musicians currently sound like Nigerians – Trigmatic

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro

Mzbel and Charlie Dior mock Rev. Charlotte Oduro over divorce

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Teacher commits suicide after lady he sponsored to Canada broke up with him

Body-bag

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways