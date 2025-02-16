Apostle Solomon Oduro had ill intentions behind his divorce from Counselor Charlotte Oduro – Arnold Asamoah

Reports suggest that Apostle Solomon Oduro had ulterior motives when publicly announcing his divorce from Counselor Charlotte Oduro.

The news of their separation shocked many, especially given Charlotte Oduro’s influence as a relationship counselor.

However, sources claim that Apostle Oduro’s public disclosure was not just about transparency but aimed at tarnishing his ex-wife’s reputation.

Critics argue that personal matters like divorce should be handled privately, especially for public figures. Some believe his announcement was strategically timed to shift blame and gain public sympathy.

Meanwhile, Counselor Charlotte Oduro has maintained a dignified silence, focusing on her work.

As discussions continue, many hope both parties find peace and resolution, avoiding further public controversy over their personal affairs.