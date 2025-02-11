The issue of divorce involving Apostle Solomon Oduro and now ex-wife Charlotte Oduro is still being discussed on social media.

A lady has come out to claim that the official communique from the camp of Apostle Solomon Oduro making their divorce official is just to set the pace for his new marriage which is scheduled to happen soon.

The unidentified person took to the comment section under one post talking about the latest divorce in the country asking the preacher to share photos of his new wife before she does.

She said, “Bring your new wife’s picture here, or I will bring it, because I don’t feel like talking. People will talk bad about Charlotte but they don’t know what you have done.”

See screenshot below:

From the post, some people deduced that the preacher was either married and hiding it or was set to get married in the coming days.

While some people are of the view that the preacher was free to marry another woman since they have been separated for a long time, others also raised questions about how long the new lady has been in the picture.

Pastor Solomon Oduro and Counsellor Charlotte Oduro have not officially addressed these claims, leaving the public to anticipate further developments in this unfolding saga.