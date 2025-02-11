type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

Apostle Solomon Oduro set to marry a new wife – Lady claims

By Qwame Benedict
Solomon-Oduro-and-Charlotte-Oduro
Solomon-Oduro-and-Charlotte-Oduro

The issue of divorce involving Apostle Solomon Oduro and now ex-wife Charlotte Oduro is still being discussed on social media.

A lady has come out to claim that the official communique from the camp of Apostle Solomon Oduro making their divorce official is just to set the pace for his new marriage which is scheduled to happen soon.

The unidentified person took to the comment section under one post talking about the latest divorce in the country asking the preacher to share photos of his new wife before she does.

She said, “Bring your new wife’s picture here, or I will bring it, because I don’t feel like talking. People will talk bad about Charlotte but they don’t know what you have done.”

See screenshot below:

Solomon Oduro allegation - GhPage

From the post, some people deduced that the preacher was either married and hiding it or was set to get married in the coming days.

While some people are of the view that the preacher was free to marry another woman since they have been separated for a long time, others also raised questions about how long the new lady has been in the picture.

Pastor Solomon Oduro and Counsellor Charlotte Oduro have not officially addressed these claims, leaving the public to anticipate further developments in this unfolding saga.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Junka-Town-Cast

Five Junka Town cast who have died since the release of the movie

Junka-Town

Junka Town crew advised to seek protection following the death of Tahiru

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, February 11, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Sad! Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

Sad Popular Junka Town actor Taidu dies

I am no longer an advocate for the Atta-Mills family – Koku Anyidoho

Atta-Mills-and-Koku-Anyidoho

Sad! Last video of nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids in Kumasi surfaces

Nurse
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways