- Advertisement -

Popular pastor Johnson Suleman has broken his silence after his alleged mistress released his nude pictures.

In a tweet, the man of God indirectly rubbished the allegations levelled against him by his alleged mistress, Stephanie Otobo.

According to Apostle Johnson Suleman, this is just a strategy to divert attention from his tweet about the ASUU strike.

He shared on Twitter; “I tweeted ‘End ASUU strike’ yesterday Sunday and today Monday I am trending on Twitter.. una well done. Same strategy all the time. You guys should had done this at least a week later to avoid traces. END ASUU STRIKE!”

ALSO READ: Slay queen drops the alleged nudes of Apostle Johnson Suleman

See tweet below;

This comes after a Canada-based Nigerian actress, Stephanie Otobo alleged that she had an amorous relationship with the man of God some years ago.

In 2018, Stephanie accused Apostle Suleman of impregnating her and breaching a promise to get married to her.

Pastor Suleman denied the allegations and threatened to take legal actions against his alleged mistress.

However, Stephanie, on Monday released some naked pictures of the man of God and disclosed how Apostle Suleman has been using the Nigerian Police to intimidate her.

She also revealed how the man of God tried poisoning her and paid huge sums of money to her family and friends to assassinate her.

She added that Apostle Suleman is a fake man of God and dared him to debunk all her allegations.