A social media user identified as Appiah Phonez has threatened to release photos of all the ladies he has allegedly slept with numbering about 35 on social media.

Appiah months ago was in the news after he posted some photos with ladies telling the world that he pays them GHc 500 and gives them an Infinix Phone just to sleep with them.

This move surprised many who wondered why some ladies would agree to this deal.

Well, he is back again and this time around, Appiah is asking all the ladies to return his Infinix phone and Ghc 500 otherwise he would post their photos on social media.

Sharing a post in the Facebook group “Inna Real Life”, he stated that he is giving the ladies a one-week ultimatum for them to bring back what he gave them before he goes ahead to carry out his threat.

He posted: “I have over 37girls who are in my Dm begging e not to upload their pic on social media. Am giving them up to one week either you bring my 500cedis and infinity phone or I will upload the pictures here. Is a deal #Can I be ur friend?”

See screenshot below:

Appiah Phones

Many are wondering what could have made him come out to demand the return of the money and phones from the ladies.

Some members of the group are patiently waiting for him to explain the reason behind his threat.