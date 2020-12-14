Appoint NDC members into your cabinet- Sam Korankye petitions Akufo-Addo

- Advertisement -

Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah has said that he wants president-elect Akufo-Addo to appoint some members of the opposition NDC into his cabinet.

According to MynewsGH, the Apostle General of the Royal house Chapel International said, this is the time to break “the winner takes all policy in the country’s political and public space”.

To him, it is the victor who takes all spirit that brings about the fight and contention and unforgiveness in the political arena and therefore doing away with it will kill the turmoil encircling politics and elections.

“For the first time this year, we want to see some members of the opposition all getting some executive positions and post so that we will rank Ghana as one unit, move in one direction, share the cake together, enjoy ourselves together and glorify God together.” He said during his Sunday’s sermon.

Ghana’s general election has ended but the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes the Electoral Commission has stolen the verdict for the ruling NPP.

The NDC party has said it cannot accept the results of a ‘flawed’ election and is currently reviewing pink sheets available to them and will announce their next line of action to the people of Ghana.

John Mahama, the party’s flagbearer in one of their press conferences reiterated that his party will not accept the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa.

The ex-president said he is unwilling to accept a flawed election as conducted by the Electoral Commission on December 7 2020.

John Mahama again maintained that the NDC is having a working majority in parliament stating that they have won 140 seats, which according to him is a clear indication that his party won the presidential polls.

He, however, stressed that his party will take all the legitimate steps to reverse the fraudulent results to avoid this strange travesty of justice. He questioned the credibility of the EC following its amendments in the figures in the presidential results.