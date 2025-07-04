type here...
Apprentice nabbed for stealing his boss’ money to buy 4 phones for his girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Apprentice and his girlfriend

A Nigerian Businessman has publicly disgraced his apprentice for stealing his money to buy 4 phones for his girlfriend, who’s also the cashier at his shop.

The man revealed that the boy who’s been working at his shop had stolen cash to ‘spoil’ his girlfriend.

In the now trending video, the angry and disappointed boss can be seen interrogating them while the lady held the four phone packs in her hand.

He told the boy that he would have to deduct the cost of the phones which are N1.2M, from his settlement money of N1M.

Apprentice and his girlfriend

The boy begged to be forgiven, while noting that he had served the man for 7 years already.

Netizens Reactions…


@Iceberry said: “Nobe say Wetin the boy do good ooo but 7 years 1 million… na wah ooo”

@chrisoranu525 wrote: “The 4 phone is not even up to 500k and the phone are all itel products”

@valen.star976 said: “na set up nothing way you want tell me,the man don’t want to settle the boy, collect the phone back and settle the boy over ?”

@Kelly Dab remarked: “make I serve person for 7 years for settlement of 1 million?”

Watch the video below …

@queens_of_tiktok

? original sound – ?????? ?????*???

