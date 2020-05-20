The demise of Evangelist Apraku aka ‘Apraku My Daughter’ has come as a shocker to the majority of Ghanaians.

His death comes after a disturbing viral video of him appearing directionless as a result of him soaked in his newfound reliever- alcohol.

His daughter( whose name is yet to be known) has confirmed the news again in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay 101.7 FM.

The daughter, speaking in an interview on Okay FM revealed that they (herself and other relatives) met their father’s dead body in his room this afternoon when they had gone to visit him.

Though what killed Apraku My Daughter has not been confirmed as at now, there are suspicions that he might have committed suicide or out of hunger.

A postmortem will be the best to bring out the real cause of his death.

Delivering details of his father’s death, she said the late Apraku lived in a semi-detached house.

Today was the days that they decided to visit their beloved father in his house but upon getting there, they were told they’ve not seen him the whole day.

This realization made them ask questions that how’s it possible that they’ve not heard from their neighbour but did not bother to check on him?

LISTEN TO THE FULL DETAILS BELOW:

They knocked on the door but got no response. This caused them to break the door down and upon entering, they saw their father on his bed dead with his head lifted up unto the ceiling.

May his soul rest in perfect peace. God be with you. Hmmmm.