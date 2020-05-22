type here...
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
0
Apraku-My-daughter
Ghanaians are mourning the death of Pastor Apraku My Daughter and the circumstances surrounding his passing are very heartbreaking.

News broke on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, that Apraku My Daughter had passed away.

According to Prophet Kumchacha, who happens to be a very good friend to the preacher, Apraku My Daughter passed away in his house which is located at Adom Estate, a suburb of Awutu Bawjiase near Kasoa.

The lifeless body was discovered inside his room when his children went to visit him after a video of him heavily drunk surfaced on social media.

One question that has been on the lips of Ghanaians is how the once renowned preacher fell from his position as one of the topmost and richest pastors in Ghana and landed in abject poverty before his demise.

Apraku who founded King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International was one of the leading pastors in the country in the late 1990s into the early 2000s.

At the height of his career, he had over 25 church branches with some located in the United States, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

But he lost all his churches with the space of one year to his junior pastors.

In a 2018 interview, Apraku revealed that he traveled abroad to evangelize and also open church branches in other countries.

He spent about one year abroad. While going, he left the affairs of his church into the hands of his deputy and other junior pastors but they took away the congregation and made the churches their own.

Speaking on the demise of Apraku on Adom FM, popular journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani confirmed this story and cited the illiteracy of the deceased as the main cause.

According to Kofi Adomah, some of the junior pastors capitalized on his illiteracy to register the churches in their names and therefore took over while he was away.

Apart from losing his churches, Kofi Adomah pointed out, Apraku was very benevolent and gave away cars and other valuables as gifts.

Even in his times of hardship, he was still giving out a lot of the money his friends were giving him.

Another reason Kofi Adomah cited was Apraku’s involvement in politics which led him to lose many properties.

Kofi Adomah stated that Apraku even lost two of his front teeth of because politics as he was subjected to severe beatings by soldiers over what was believed to be his prediction of the 2000 elections.

