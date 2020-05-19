Former famous man of God, Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku popularly known as “Apraku My Daughter” of King Jesus Ministry International is now a big-time drunkard.

Apraku My Daughter used to be a very popular and powerful man of God with lots of money and following across the country and had over 25 branches but all collapsed.

From recent information gathered about the former preacher, he has been hit hard by the wicked horns of life and is bleeding to that effect.

Ghpage has chanced on a disturbing video of Apraku My Daughter transformed into a drunkard walking around town disgracing himself.

He was spotted walking around in a sorry state and an unknown person decided to record him and put him on social media open to ridicule.

Just a few weeks back there were viral reports that he had passed away but those turned out to be false. It seems he has become a burden on whoever is with him now.

This life is such that if you don’t plan and commit your ways to God’s hands, the way life go beat you errh! What will be your END? Think about it.