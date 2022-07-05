type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsApremdo: Locals discover strange substance suspected to be crude oil
News

Apremdo: Locals discover strange substance suspected to be crude oil

By Albert
Apremdo: Locals discover strange substance suspected to be crude oil
- Advertisement -

At a poor village in the Western Region, some locals were thrown into a state of jubilation after discovering a substance suspected to be crude oil.

The substance would need to be tested by the National Petroleum Authority to determine whether it passes for crude oil or not.

According to the story which was shared by UTV, the locals believe the substance is crude oil as the Western Region is already a designated area believed to be rich in crude and other mineral resources.

Check out the video below for more…

Crude oil is already being drilled in Ghana after it was discovered in the offshore waters close to the far-western part of the coast.

However, discovering crude oil in the land would be a new phenomenon and the locals of Apremdo are already happy and optimistic.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News