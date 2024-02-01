Archbishop Duncan Williams goes to Heaven and spends 1 hour 45 minutes over there; Talks about the things he saw

- Advertisement -

Archbishop Duncan Williams has alleged in a viral video that is making rounds on social media that he went to Heaven and spent 1 hour 45 minutes over there.

This assertion from the revered man of God has since sparked a hot debate on social media with netizens being indifferent about it.

In the video, Duncan Williams can be seen and heard narrating the moment in time when he was present in Heaven for an hour and 45 minutes.

According to him, his soul was taken out of his body for that once in a lifetime experience.

It was a recording of his Sunday service when he made the revelation.

The founder and general overseer of Action Chapel International said;

“When I went to Heaven… I went to Heaven for 1 hour 45 minutes, I was taken out of my body to Heaven for 1 hour 45 minutes and I saw some very interesting things…An angel took to me a high mountain and the grass was like diamond…”,

