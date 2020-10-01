- Advertisement -

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and his last born son Daniel, from a new video, were seen working out together in their beautiful home.

From the excerpts, the revered man of God with his son was burning some fat with an aerobic dance workout.

In what looked like a beautifully decorated living room, the father and his ”prodigal” son in another showing of their father-son reunion got social media talking.

Daniel Duncan Williams recently posted on social media that he was looking for a princess and attracted comments from a number of ladies.

Dee Wills since his return to Ghana after border closure restrictions due to COVID-19 were eased has been catching up great especially with his dad.

With a vibey song playing in the background and a female trainer to hype them up, the founder of Action Chapel and his son got some work in.

Having a mental relapse a couple of months ago and sharing nude videos of himself online, Daniel was arrested and taken to a mental facility for help.

Dee Wills’ mental breakdown days seem far behind him as being with his family has proven to be the best therapy he could have asked for.

The video has generated a number of conversation on social media and some of the comments have been curated below:

Daniel is the last among the Archbishop’s four children and an aspiring musician.