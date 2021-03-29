Archbishop Duncan Williams drops his first TikTok video and it’s really funny (Video)

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has joined the viral TikTok app.

The Ghanaian Charismatic Pioneer did not just join to be an audience on the app. He has released his first TikTok video and its very hilarious.

In the video, the man of God was exhibiting some wild moves as he shows his growing followers that this is his first video.

Coming from the Archbishop, many people have found the video very funny and are already applauding him for such great moves.

It’s unclear how many times he did it to get the video correct though. Probably 50 times….lol

Watch the video below

The great man of God, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams is the founder of the Charismatic Movement which started 20 years ago in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

As stated earlier, he is the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

Well come to TikTok papa