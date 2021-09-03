- Advertisement -

US-based social media influencer cum musician Dennis Anane popularly known as Archipalago aka Palago Mufasa has been advised by a netizen to stop doing music and concentrate on driving an Uber.

According to the netizen, some musicians in the country are doing a song that makes people dance and while others are able to relate to the song.

But in the case of Archipalago, he is just making noise with all the songs he has been releasing adding that he should quit doing music.

The netizen in a voice note to Palago Mufasa noted that it would be better if he concentrates on riding Uber in the States rather than doing songs that are not good.

Archipalago clapped back at him raining insults on him with some going to his mother and describing him as a hater and that has hindered him from progressing.

The netizen who believes to have told him the truth also responded saying Palago hates to be told the truth and that is what is worrying him.

On being a hater he asked that between the two of them who is more of a hater after he(Palago) flew from his State to New York just to search for Twene Jonas.

Listen to the audio below: