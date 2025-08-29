Archipalago releases a diss song for Delay & Sexy Afrah

The late Daddy Lumba is indeed Archipalago’s “Idle”. Just like Daddy Lumba who reacted to issues via songs, Archipalago has reacted to Delay’s interview with his ex, Sexy Afrah.

In a viral video, the musician is seen performing a freestyle of his newly released song, which targets the aforementioned duo.

The self-acclaimed surgeon believes that Delay’s interview with Sexy Afrah was staged to mar his reputation, however, he noted that he is not tickled by the interview.

Since the duo aimed at his downfall, Archipalago advised that they should search for a new approach because this one wouldn’t yield any response.

According to him, he would have died a long time ago if his bad name had killed him, as he claims he is a lion.