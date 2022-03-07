Archipalago threatens to give Kumchacha a heavy slap after they clashed in the restaurant (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian US-based internet sensation and entertainer, Archipalago clashed with Prophet Kumchacha for the first time after the man of God has bitterly dissed him some time ago.

According to Archipalago, he still hasn’t forgotten how Prophet Kumchacha rained heavy insults on him although he hadn’t offended him in any way.

Whiles interacting with the highly opinionated and controversial man of God, Archipalago threatened to land a heavy slap on him for attacking him unprovoked.

Archipalago sounded very serious at first but ended the video by busting into a peal of heavy laughter after Kumchacha confronted him to fight him like a man.

It was nothing serious but just a show of brotherly love.

Watch the video below to know more…