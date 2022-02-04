type here...
Are they fighting? – Video of Kennedy Osei ‘angrily looking’ at his wife at father’s b’day party raises concern

Ghanaians reacts to video of Kennedy Osei seemingly looking angry while his wife looked at him in sadness

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video of Kennedy Osei and his beautiful wife Tracey at Dr Osei Kwame’s 60th birthday party on  February 2, 2022, in Accra, has gone viral.

The video after it was shared online has amassed mixed reactions. Some Ghanaians who have sighted the clip have begun to ask questions.

Some say Kennedy Osei, judging from the look on his face was angry at his wife thus they had a fight as the party was ongoing.

A netizen under the comments section of the video had a different school of thought. The User guesses the look on Kennedy’s face is because he was tired.

