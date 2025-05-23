type here...
Aren’t you afraid of me John Mahama?- old video of Chairman Wontumi trends

By Mzta Churchill
Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama 2

Following his arrest, an old video of Chairman Wontumi has popped up online.

In the video, Chairman Wontumi was speaking captured bragging on Wontumi Radio about how powerful he is.

He stated that he was too powerful that no one, not even President Mahama could face him.

He questioned the president if he is not afraid of him, adding that the president together with soldiers cannot even match up to him.

Meanwhile, in a new turn of events, Chairman Wontumi has turned into a crybaby after being picked up by some armed men.

Speaking in an interview on Wontumi radio, Chairman Wontumi said that President Mahama is trying to intimidate him with his power.

