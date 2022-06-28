type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsArise Ghana demonstration turns bloody as police and protestors clash in Accra
News

Arise Ghana demonstration turns bloody as police and protestors clash in Accra

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Arise Ghana Demonstration which was marked to start peacefully and end well has taken a rather disgusting turn as the police and protestors have clashed resulting in a messy scene.

From reports gathered, clashes erupted at the ongoing demonstration by the Arise Ghana group as the Police fired tear gas on protesters after accusing the protesters of attacking them with stones.

It is unknown interim what may have given rise to the chaotic action, but we are told on grounds that the fight started after disagreements between the Police and protesters over paths to use.

In a video available to Ghpage, some protestors are seen pelting stones at the police and injuring some officers and vandalising Police vehicles in the process.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested three protesters of the ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    82 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    75 °
    Sat
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News