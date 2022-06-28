Arise Ghana demonstration turns bloody as police and protestors clash in Accra

- Advertisement -

The Arise Ghana Demonstration which was marked to start peacefully and end well has taken a rather disgusting turn as the police and protestors have clashed resulting in a messy scene.

From reports gathered, clashes erupted at the ongoing demonstration by the Arise Ghana group as the Police fired tear gas on protesters after accusing the protesters of attacking them with stones.

It is unknown interim what may have given rise to the chaotic action, but we are told on grounds that the fight started after disagreements between the Police and protesters over paths to use.

In a video available to Ghpage, some protestors are seen pelting stones at the police and injuring some officers and vandalising Police vehicles in the process.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested three protesters of the ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration.

Watch the video below;