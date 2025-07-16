Armando dies as late-night visit turns fatal

Cameroon – A young graduate identified as Armando has tragically lost his life following a late-night visit to a girl he was romantically involved with.

The heartbreaking incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage and grief across the internet, with friends calling for #JusticeForArmando.

According to a friend who shared the account online, Armando was part of a small group of five who went out together.

However, around 1 a.m., he quietly slipped away from the group to visit a girl he had been chatting with and had earlier expressed his desire to spend the night at her place.

The girl reportedly agreed, but upon his arrival, she suddenly stopped responding to his messages.

When his calls went unanswered, Armando walked to her door and knocked. Tragically, it wasn’t the girl who answered.

Instead, a man believed to be her boyfriend came out of the room and began violently assaulting Armando by targeting his face.

Details about what transpired next remain unclear, but the brutal beating ultimately led to Armando being rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

