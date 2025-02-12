It’s being alleged that some armed men yesterday stormed and raided the house of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

According to the source, the armed men dressed in military uniforms stormed the Cantonment residence of the former Nana Addo appointee.

It continued that the military men met the absence of Ken Ofori-Atta but that didn’t stop them from carrying out the raid.

Ken Ofori Atta

His wife Mrs Angela Larmensdorf Ofori-Atta and some family members were said to be in the house when the men carried out the raid.

As it stands now, it is not known if the armed men made away with any belongings of the family.

The former finance minister and his wife are yet to speak on the matter.