Armed men storm Nigerian street to rob victims in broad daylight [VIDEO]

The streets aren’t safe anymore. The serenity of the streets has been defiled by gangsters and armed robbers in recent times.

We have seen, heard and may have experienced some of the worst moments with these robbers while walking on the street.

In yet another sad and disturbing news accompanied by video evidence, a gang of robbers stormed the street of Nigeria to rob victims in broad daylight.

As captured in the footage, the armed robbers reversed a black SUV they were in, packed and came out with a gun and pointed it at a guy walking on the street.

They took something from his neck and quickly went to the car and drove off. This happened right before the eyes of passersby.

There was nothing or little the victim could do to save himself from being robbed because he was on the verge of life and death as the gun was pointed at him.

