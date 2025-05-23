type here...
News

Armed police and security operatives storm Chairman Wontumi’s residence

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi 3

In a dramatic and developing situation, heavily armed police officers and individuals believed to be operatives from the National Security have surrounded the residence of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to eyewitness reports and a trending video online, the security personnel arrived in multiple vehicles earlier today and have since cordoned off the area around Chairman Wontumi’s private residence in Kumasi.

The motive behind the operation remains unclear, and it is currently unknown whether Chairman Wontumi is inside the building.

What is certain, however, is the tense standoff that has ensued as officers demand access to the premises, which is reportedly locked.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku

“The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

Joshua Karry Arthur and Professor Amedeker

UEW lecturer murder: Suspect arrested after police investigations

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 23, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Okomfuo Yaa Bee accuses Dada KD of owing her GHS 10,000

Okomfuo Yaa Bee and Dada KD

Photos of late UCC final year student Candy Osei

Candy Osei

UCC final year student, Candy Osei passes on

Candy Osei
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways