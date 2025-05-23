Armed police and security operatives storm Chairman Wontumi’s residence

In a dramatic and developing situation, heavily armed police officers and individuals believed to be operatives from the National Security have surrounded the residence of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to eyewitness reports and a trending video online, the security personnel arrived in multiple vehicles earlier today and have since cordoned off the area around Chairman Wontumi’s private residence in Kumasi.

The motive behind the operation remains unclear, and it is currently unknown whether Chairman Wontumi is inside the building.

What is certain, however, is the tense standoff that has ensued as officers demand access to the premises, which is reportedly locked.