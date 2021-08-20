- Advertisement -

A notorious armed robber has asked the police to ‘waste his life’ thus kill him after he was arrested for stealing.

The criminal whilst granting an interview with the press said the police should kill him now that he’s in their grips.

Giving an explanation for his plea, the robber said keeping him in the prison will only make him a hardened armed robber when he gets out.

Asked by the press why he would want to die when he can run to his family after jail, the thief said his family are not ready to help him hence he’s left with no choice but to die.

“…my solution now is that they should just waste me. That’s what I’m thinking because for them to send me back to prison I know I’m going to be hard more than this. I don’t see anybody who can help me…” The criminal told the media.

Watch the video below;

He also revealed that he was first imprisoned in 2018 and it was in the prison he got to learn the brains to steal/rob with guns.