type here...
GhPageNewsJust kill me-Armed robber begs police to 'waste' his life after arresting...
News

Just kill me-Armed robber begs police to ‘waste’ his life after arresting him

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A notorious armed robber has asked the police to ‘waste his life’ thus kill him after he was arrested for stealing.

The criminal whilst granting an interview with the press said the police should kill him now that he’s in their grips.

Giving an explanation for his plea, the robber said keeping him in the prison will only make him a hardened armed robber when he gets out.

Asked by the press why he would want to die when he can run to his family after jail, the thief said his family are not ready to help him hence he’s left with no choice but to die.

“…my solution now is that they should just waste me. That’s what I’m thinking because for them to send me back to prison I know I’m going to be hard more than this. I don’t see anybody who can help me…” The criminal told the media.

Watch the video below;

He also revealed that he was first imprisoned in 2018 and it was in the prison he got to learn the brains to steal/rob with guns.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 20, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News