Armed robber whose manhood was bitten by a lady he raped finally speaks

The 23-year-old man who has his manhood bitten by Justina Donkor has broken silence, giving his own version of the story.

Trying to escape arrest, the man who has his penis bitten by the lady he wanted to rape told Nurses attending to him when he got to the hospital first that he was attacked by armed robbers.

Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso disclosed in an interview that, the rapist told the nurses; ”He was robbed and attacked by some robbers at his place and that was why he came to the hospital for treatment”.

Nevertheless, DSP Martin Asenso further stated that the suspect [Emmanuel Ankron] has been arrested but has been treated and discharged but will be charged and summoned before the court.

Ghpage yesterday reported that Justina Donkor, a 24-year-old young lady was on last weekend drugged and rapped by the suspect, a 23-year-old Emmanuel Ankron at Abompey new site, Obuasi.

According to the victim, when she woke up, she saw the suspect with a cutlass and locally manufactured pistol.

The robber had also taken her cash of GHC550, TV set and a mobile phone.

The unsatisfied armed robber who became selfish with getting fun while on the robbing ‘job’ told the lady to give him a BJ so to make him hard on and enjoy her for the second time.

Out of fear that she could be harmed, she obliged. Justina, in the process bit off his and the suspect also bit her back out of pain.

The victim quickly reported to the police and thereafter went to Anglogold Ashanti Hospital for treatment.

But a few minutes later, the suspect also came to the same hospital and she alerted the security men and the suspect was arrested and put under guard at the hospital.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene where the cut penis was retrieved and sent to the hospital for preservation.