Armed robbers attack another NPP top Member - Full Details
Armed robbers attack another NPP top Member – Full Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The Upper West Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ali Bukhari, was on Sunday night attacked by unknown assailants.

The incident happened near an illegal mining site after Ali Bukhari’s team was returning from a campaign tour of some communities.

Narrating the incident, District Chief Executive for Wa West District Edward Sabo Laabiri says they were attacked by the armed men at a town called Bulingin whiles they were returning from their campaign.

“So in the process, they stopped us and started firing, They fired the first, second and third time and then they stopped so the fourth time they wanted to fire [but] unfortunately on their part, they ran out of ammunition.

Then they had to cock again so that gave [the team] the opportunity to take off.” According to the DCE, the team was lucky to escape. He revealed that the team was in a convoy of four vehicles when they came under attack.

The Regional Communications Director, according to the DCE, sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

“The Regional Communications Director was in the car together with three other people.

The other people with him fortunately when they were shooting would bend down so they escaped unhurt.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

It was the Communications Director at the back. We suspect that the guns are not sophisticated,” he stated. Mr Sabo Laabiri said Ali Bukhari is responding to treatment.

The incident was reported to the police while a search by both the military and police was conducted around the outskirt of the town where they were attacked. No arrest has been made yet, Ghpage gathers.

Source:GHPAGE

Monday, November 9, 2020
